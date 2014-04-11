Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Personal Cloud: A Strategic Imperative for Operators - Competitive Market Trends, Forecasts and Operator Business Models market report to its offering

Summary

The 'Personal Cloud: A Strategic Imperative for Operators' report by Pyramid Research provides an overview of operators and cloud computing, an analysis of the personal cloud market, the results of an operator online survey about their views on personal cloud and a detailed assessment of how operators are positioning their personal cloud services.



Key Findings

- The number of global personal cloud accounts has increased 60% over the past two years, and Pyramid Research expects it to grow a CAGR of 25% from 2013 to 2018.

- Apple, Dropbox, Google and Microsoft dominate the market, together having over 85% of personal cloud accounts.

- By the end of 2014, over half of all operators around the world will have launched a personal cloud service.

- Personal cloud services offer many benefits and opportunities for operators that are well positioned to differentiate their services.



Synopsis

This report offers detailed analysis of the global personal cloud market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. The report also provides an overview of the current status of the personal cloud market and how operators are positioning themselves within it.

In particular, it provides:

- An overview of cloud computing with respect to network operators and the different ways in which they can benefit from it

- Market size, growth and market shares by number of accounts, as well as a revenue forecast.

- An analysis of the positioning of the major players, of the various business models and of conversion rates.

- An analysis of why we believe the personal cloud opportunity is strategically important for network operators.

- An analysis of the evolution and development of personal cloud services.

- An analysis of the different business models available to operators including churn reduction, premium services, advertising and content distribution.

- An in-depth case study of KDDI.

- An analysis of the different ways in which operators can differentiate their personal cloud services, in particular integrating with other services and growth opportunities.

- The results of an online survey of network operators about their views on personal cloud.



ReasonsToBuy

- This report will highlight to the reader the importance of the personal cloud market, and why we believe operators need to look at the opportunity as a strategic imperative.

- This report provides the reader with an understanding of how cloud computing impacts operators after which it provides a deep understanding of the personal cloud market.

- The reader will gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, how the major players position themselves compared to the operators.

- The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the business models available to operators, providing examples from around the world which demonstrate different approaches and ways to position these services.

- The analysts have furthermore placed a lot of emphasis on showing how operators can differentiate their services and why they are uniquely positioned to make the most of this opportunity. This includes looking at three related services which can be integrated with personal clouds which further highlight their strategic importance and the potential for increasing loyalty in high value segments.

- Section 4 provides the results of an online survey of network operators' views and expectations of personal cloud services from around the world.



Companies Mentioned



Amazon, Apple, Dropbox, Google, KDDI, Microsoft, Orange



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152711/the-personal-cloud-a-strategic-imperative-for-operators-competitive-market-trends-forecasts-and-operator-business-models.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###