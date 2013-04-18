Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Peruvian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2017: Market Profile market report to its offering

This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Peru defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.



SDI's "The Peruvian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2017: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Peru.



The Peruvian domestic defense industry is still in its nascent stage, and comprises companies such as Los Servicios Industriales de la Marina and The Army Ammunition Factory (FAME). Although Peru allows 100% FDI in its defense industry, the country remains a relatively unattractive destination for foreign defense companies due to its relatively small defense budget and the resulting lack of research and technology.



Los ServiciosIndustriales de la Marina (SIMA), The Army Ammunition Factory (FAME), DesarrollosIndustrialesCasanave



