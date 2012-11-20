The Peter Leeds Penny Stock Analysis Team Announces Strong Performance from Their November 2nd Hot List Pick

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Approximately one year ago, the Peter Leeds penny stock investing team uncovered a little-known company in the gold mining space which was trading at 76 cents per share. Since their first profile of the penny stock pick, shares hit $1.58, within six months, representing more than a 100% gain in half a year.



Now that the shares of this penny stock have given back a little, and global gold prices seem to be cooling off, the Peter Leeds team has announced that they will be monitoring the penny stock for new investing opportunities.



"We liked them from fundamental strength and potential growth aspects," mentions Peter Leeds, author of 'Invest in Penny Stocks,' and publisher of the Peter Leeds penny stock investing newsletter. "Those positives are still alive and well, and this penny stock company is positioning themselves to be on our radar once again."



Leeds states that, "we would like to see a couple of events happen before we would put them back on our Hot List, but they seem to be doing a great job making it back to that level. If they tighten things up a bit, penny stock investing subscribers may see this penny stock profiled in our newsletter once more."



Neither Peter Leeds or any of his team members have received a single penny in compensation for any penny stock the have profiled or analyzed. All published comments are completely unbiased.



Learn more about Peter Leeds and their team online at PeterLeeds.com, or call 1.866.My.Leeds.



