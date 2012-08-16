The Peter Leeds Penny Stock Guide Now Offers New Top Penny Stock Trading Picks Daily

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- The Penny Stock Guide, the comprehensive and impartial resource of for investors interested in top penny stocks picks, offers daily recommendations for top performing penny stocks and trading tactics. With years of research done by senior analyst Mr. Peter Leeds, he now reveals his proprietary research techniques for picking top penny stocks. This information is now available to his subscribers in his daily email newsletter.



The online newsletter contains extensive information about penny stocks and the best penny stocks to buy. The newsletter publishes a price range opinion at which to buy the stocks as well as provides both short and long term sell ranges. The newsletter is focused on helping penny stock investors to avoid the common pitfalls of investing and take advantage of underperforming market opportunities.



A spokesperson stated, “All the recommended Hot Penny Stocks mentioned in the newsletter pass the rigorous 29-point Leeds analysis, the carefully constructed method for making penny stock calls that Peter Leeds perfected over many years. Of all the penny stocks that Peter Leeds puts through Leeds Analysis, less than 5% pass. Those penny stocks that pass, Peter and his team go into serious analysis mode, picking the companies apart, and revealing the absolute best opportunities in penny stocks to each week. The newsletter's refined list of penny stocks continually presents profit-making opportunities. Many result in significant gains and exciting price fluctuations that can expand investor's profits many times over.”



Many novice investors are not familiar with penny stocks. The question, “what are penny stocks” is simply described as shares of small, low profile companies whose shares are trading for a few cents each. In actuality, some penny stocks trade as high as $5. They are generally riskier than average investments, but have tremendous reward potential. In general, some penny stocks trade for 3 or 4 dollars, while others trade for only a fraction of a share. Many investors like penny stocks as they do not require a large cash outlay to get started.



To trade penny stocks without the help of a professional, it’s advisable to have at least one year's experience with mid- and large-cap stocks first. Successful penny stock trading is viable by looking for companies that have consistently generated cash and are growing their free cash flow over time. Always avoid companies with a heavy debt load.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, please visit http://www.pennystocks.net



