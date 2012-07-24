The Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide Is an Online Newsletter Specializing in Penny Stock Picks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- The Penny Stocks Guide, the online newsletter that teaches the basic principles of penny stock trading, announces the ability to try out the online newsletter at no cost and learn how to specialize in penny stock picks. Investors can earn huge profits as they reveal undiscovered penny stocks of the highest quality at still discounted prices. The online newsletter provides information on the top penny stocks available in the market. The newsletter publishes a price range opinion at which to buy the stocks as well as providing both short and long term sell ranges. The Penny Stock Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks investing. It also offers investors additional resources and research tools to ensure winning stock picks in the penny stock market and which stocks to avoid.



Peter Leeds and his team put thousands of penny stocks through the Leeds Analysis and reveal those that they expect to significantly increase in price. Their newsletter is entirely online and is free to try. Within its pages of explanations, secrets, tricks, and tips, investors get to learn how to invest profitably with the top penny stocks and become active penny stock traders. Peter Leeds’ Penny Stocks online newsletter provides information on various kinds of penny stocks such as mining penny stocks, retail penny stocks, biotech penny stocks, internet penny stocks, penny stocks in technology and many more. Additional services include daily updates on penny stocks, new penny stock picks, updated buy and sell prices and special feature reports.



For those not familiar with what a penny stock is, a penny stock is any share trading for $5 each or less. They are stocks of smaller companies that investors can buy at small prices in hopes of receiving a high rate fo return. The top penny stocks that are picked in the newsletter should appreciate after a short period of time. Penny stocks that trade in larger volumes are good to buy since the high demand shows they have a high tendency of price rising. When investing in penny stocks investors must take into consideration the advantages and the disadvantages of penny stocks and thus consider buying low priced penny stocks to reduce risk rate.



About Peter Leeds:

