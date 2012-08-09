The Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide Offers Daily Updates on the Top Penny Stocks in Today's Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The Penny Stocks Guide, the industry leading newsletter that teaches the basic principles of penny stock trading, offers exciting daily updates on the top penny stocks available. When an investor subscribes to Peter Leeds’ Penny Stocks Newsletter, they instantly get all the tools that will help them achieve safe, savvy and profitable penny stock investing. Peter Leeds gives his subscribers everything that is required to make huge gains in the exciting world of penny stocks investing, both now and in future. The Penny Stock Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks investing. It also offers investors additional resources and research tools to ensure subscribers are aware of the best penny stocks in the market today and also how to avoid the penny stocks that are too risky to invest in.



Many investors don’t understand what Penny stocks are. Penny stocks are public investment shares whose prices range from fraction of a penny to $5. Investing in penny stocks is a great way to make large amount of money in a very short span of time and with a minimal investment. However, investors need the right tools and research in order earn profits and avoid losses. Investing in penny stocks can have tremendous reward potential. They are riskier than average investments but have tremendous upward potential. Some penny stocks have gone up from 25 cents to $ 20 in a very short span of time while others have become worthless. Penny stocks are preferred by many investors as they don’t take large cash outlay to get started. Renowned companies like Playboy, Ford, GM and Xerox were once penny stocks themselves.



Determining which penny stocks are the best penny stocks to pick takes a lot of research. Each stock should meet certain trading criteria. The best penny stocks are the ones that will maximize the profits of investors and at the least risk. Peter Leeds specializes in the picking the best penny stocks. His Leeds Analysis is completed for each stock and by a team dedicated only to researching stocks in the penny stock industry. The newsletter reveals the best undiscovered penny stocks of the highest quality and the largest growth potential. The best penny stocks have strong trading volume and are more transparent than other secretive small companies.



Determining which penny stocks are the best penny stocks to pick takes a lot of research. Each stock should meet certain trading criteria. The best penny stocks are the ones that will maximize the profits of investors and at the least risk. Peter Leeds specializes in the picking the best penny stocks. His Leeds Analysis is completed for each stock and by a team dedicated only to researching stocks in the penny stock industry. The newsletter reveals the best undiscovered penny stocks of the highest quality and the largest growth potential. The best penny stocks have strong trading volume and are more transparent than other secretive small companies.