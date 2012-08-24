The Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide Offers Information on the Basics of Penny Stock Trading

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- The Penny Stocks guide, the leading newsletter that teaches the basic principles of penny stock trading, offers vital investment advice on the basics of penny stocks trading. It provides information on the top penny stocks available in the market. It offers subscribers a “quick start package” and lots of helpful articles, tutorials and guidance. It also offers an e-book called Pennies to Fortunes, which has answers for everything that an investor may ask including the 3 don’ts of penny stocks, important penny stock truths and best sources of penny stock picks.



Penny stocks are stocks that trade at a relatively low price and market capitalization, and trade outside of the major market exchanges. These types of stocks are generally considered to be highly speculative and high risk because of their lack of liquidity, large bid-ask spreads, small capitalization and limited following and disclosure. Penny stock trading is riskier than average trading, but has tremendous reward potential. Successful penny stock trading is possible by looking for companies that have consistently generated cash and are growing their free cash flow over time.



It is important to invest in top penny stocks to earn maximum profit. One of the best ways to find the top penny stocks is to review their trading charts to see if there is any noticeable trading pattern. One of the important sources of information that an investor can utilize is newsletters. Top penny stocks newsletters are available from leading penny stock advisors. They provide different ideas how to pick the best stocks as well as finding the negative issues other penny stocks may have.



There are many investors who simply use the services of penny stock brokers so that investors can benefit from their expertise. The online brokers are not expensive. Most of the penny stock brokers are straight forward and they provide all the customer support that the investors need. If an investor is a Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide subscriber then they can get the industry’s most valuable advice on penny stocks at an affordable price. Peter and his team research the top stocks and rank them based on their potential for upward price movement.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades.



