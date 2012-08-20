"The Pharmaceutical Market in Saudi Arabia" now available at Fast Market Research

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- The report forecasts the Saudi Arabian pharmaceutical market to 2017, set in the context of its macroeconomic environment and healthcare system. Regulatory systems, distribution networks, and pricing and reimbursement arrangements are examined in detail. The report also provides profiles of the leading companies, incorporating their product portfolios and growth strategies in Saudi Arabia.
Scope
- Plan your company's strategy for Saudi Arabia by assessing factors driving and restraining market growth.
- Understand the dynamics between innovative drugs and generics and how this could affect your business plan.
- Forecast the market to 2017, with separate coverage of generic and patented markets.
- Assess which multinational companies already have a strong market presence and gain valuable insight from their success.
- Develop an understanding of the intellectual property and regulatory environment and how these can affect your product launch strategy.
Saudi Arabia has a national health system which provides free healthcare services to all Saudi citizens and expatriates working in the public sector.
In addition to receiving pricing advantages, the local generics industry is supported by the government through incentives of free land, interest-free loans and a 10% subsidy to the production cost of medicines and pharmaceutical products. Pharmacoeconomic assessments are being phase in to inform approval and pricing decisions.
Drivers of drug volume demand will be an increasing and aging population, as well as the rising prevalence of major civilization diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular problems, which require long-term treatment.
- What is the current market size and what is it forecast to reach by 2017?
- Are there appropriate intellectual property regulations in place?
- Is Saudi Arabia a suitable location for conducting clinical trials?
- How are prices set for innovative and generic drugs?
- Which multinational companies already have a strong market presence and how have they achieved this?
