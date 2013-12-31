The Philly Loft Co. Announces New Rentals on Wharton Street

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The New Year is almost here. 2013 seemed to go by in a flash and it’s almost time to start 2014 off the right way. The Philly Loft Co. offers modern rental residences at ten different locations throughout the city of Philadelphia. All of the Philly Loft Co. properties are located in the most sought after and desirable neighborhoods in the city. Not only are the Philly Loft Co. apartments in great areas, but they are affordable. With the New Year approaching, many people are looking for a fresh start. Now, the Philly Loft Co. is offering new rentals in the beautiful Wharton Street building.



The Wharton Street Lofts are quickly becoming one of the Philly Loft Co.’s most popular rentals. The Wharton Street Lofts are located just a few blocks off of Broad Street, in between 11th and 12th on Wharton Street. Historic Columbus Square is just steps away from the Wharton Street Lofts. Plus, the Wharton Street Loft building is pet friendly and there is a dog park right out of the door. The Wharton Street Lofts offer several different floor plans. Studio apartments, 1 bedroom units, and 2 bedroom units are all available in the Wharton Street Building.



The Wharton Street Building is loaded with modern amenities, updated décor, and an endless amount of added conveniences for owners. There is a 24/7 gym located on the property and an eco-friendly rooftop deck for all tenants to enjoy. Whether it is the extremely desirable location or the beautiful interior of the Wharton Street Lofts, one walkthrough is sure to leave prospective tenants wanting more. In 2014, Wharton Street Lofts could be the place to start a great new beginning.



About Philly Loft Co.

For some of the best Philadelphia loft apartments, one should look no further than Philly Loft Co. To see apartments with beautiful accommodations and amenities, contact the company for an in-person tour by calling 215-LOFT-215, or 215-563-8215. Or email them at leasing@phillylofts.com. See all available properties at http://www.phillylofts.com.