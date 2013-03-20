The Philly Loft Co. Has Just Announced New Tips on How to Maximize Space in a Philadelphia Loft

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Philly Loft Co. is currently offering residences at six different properties in some of Philadelphia’s most beautiful neighborhoods. Although Philly Loft Co. properties already provide an abundance of space and a variety of open floor plans, urban living environments typically leaves residents with less space than their suburban counterparts. That being said, Philly Loft Co. is providing some new tips on how to the most out of any space. Philly Loft Co. offers properties with historic charm and modern amenities. On top of that, Philly Loft Co. properties are all located in walking distance to an endless amount of restaurants, bars, museums, parks, and other exciting spots in the city. Maximizing one’s space in an urban living environment is actually pretty easy and Philly Loft Co. has a few new ways to take full advantage of any residence.



1.Mirrors- Strategically placing mirrors can have profound effects on the “feel” of a residence. Mirrors help to create an illusion of more space and more openness in any floor plan. Not only that, but an eye-catching frame can make any mirror a focal point of home décor.



2.Thin to Win- When choosing decorative items, furniture, storage fixtures, shelving, appliances, and other items, make sure to choose pieces that are narrower in size. Instead of choosing items that take up more floor space, choose items that take up more wall space. That is to say, choose a taller piece of furniture over a wider piece.



3.Aim High- When hanging pictures, mirrors, or other decorations, try to hang things at a higher level. This will attract eyes upwards and provide for a more open setting.



Philly Loft Co. has properties available in all of Philadelphia’s lively neighborhoods. In fact, plans for additional properties are already in the works. Philadelphia has an infinite amount of attractions and is becoming one of the more desirable places to live in the U.S. Hopefully with these new tips and the appeal of Philly Loft Co.’s properties, making the decision to move into an apartment in Philadelphia just got easier.



About Philly Loft Co.

For some of the best Philadelphia loft apartments, one should look no further than Philly Loft Co. To see apartments with beautiful accommodations and amenities, contact the company for an in-person tour by calling 215-LOFT-215, or 215-563-8215 . Or email them at leasing@phillylofts.com. See all available properties at http://www.phillylofts.com.