The Philly Loft Co. Has Just Announced the Opening of 118 Lofts in July

The Philly Loft Co. offers tenants access to some of the most unique and sought after lofts and apartments in Philadelphia. In fact, the Philly Loft Co. is already featuring eight different buildings throughout the city. The loft apartments leased by the Philly Loft Co. are in neighborhoods including: Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square, Penn's Landing, Logan Square, and Manayunk. Now, the Philly Loft Co. will be featuring a new location on 118 -122 Market Street.



The new location, called 118 Lofts, will be located near the corner of Letitia Street and Market Street. Tenants at 118 Lofts will surely become the envy of the neighborhood. 118 lofts will be spoiled with brand new renovation in 2013, including: modern kitchens, hardwood flooring, custom bathrooms, central air, and a washer/dryer. The amenities alone are enough to make tenants at 118 Lofts more than satisfied. However, as the case has been for a long time, real estate is all about location, location, location.



118 Lofts will be located in one of the most entertaining and beautiful areas in Philadelphia. Tenants will be in walking distance to some of the most highly rated restaurants in the city. Additionally, many of Philadelphia’s landmarks and historic sites are just steps away from 118 Lofts. Across the street, at the Franklin Fountain, tenants will be able to taste some of the finest ice cream in Philly. Plus, just a block away, is beautiful Penn’s Landing.



As with all of the Philly Loft Co. properties, 118 Lofts provides an upscale living environment at a low price. The amenities and location of the Philly Loft Co. properties are always second to none. Now, the Philly Loft Co. is proud to offer a new location in the heart of Old City.



