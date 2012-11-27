The Philly Loft Co. Is Now Offering 2131 Lofts in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Phillylofts.com aka “Philly Loft Co.,” is now offering 2131 lofts that are available in Philadelphia, PA. When it comes to finding the most luxurious Philadelphia apts, the Philly Loft Co. is the premier choice for finding what’s best amongst the top loft and apartment rentals in Philadelphia.



The 2131 Lofts feature a ground floor that has a rear patio in each apartment. The rear patio also directly connects to a master bedroom that is big enough to hold a big screen TV. The master bedroom also has a walk-in closet and spacious bathroom that is big enough to hold a bathtub shower combination along with a sink and toilet. When a person walks right out of the master bedroom he or she will immediately be brought to the kitchen and dining room, which is also directly connected to the living which is big enough to hold a TV, two couches, and a coffee table if the person chooses.



In addition to the ground floor, this apartment in Philadelphia also has four additional floors, and every apartment is adorned with stainless steel appliances, has central air, hardwood floors, and is also two blocks away from Rittenhouse Square Park. Therefore, if a person is also looking to live in and around a life of luxury these 2131 Lofts are ideal to do just that.



One of the many reasons why someone may choose to live in one of the Philly Loft Co.’s apartment rentals in Philadelphia is because he or she is craving freedom. With an apartment, a person will have the ability to freely move and relocate to wherever they want without the burden of paying off a mortgage. Also, one of the other great freedoms associated with living in an apartment is that there is no need to do yard work; all a person will need to do is simply call maintenance if the premises look unkempt. To hear more about the 2131 Lofts now available in Philadelphia, along with the amenities available in each unit please visit http://www.phillylofts.com or call 215-563-8215.