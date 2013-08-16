The Philly Loft Co. Is Now Offering Affordable Apartments on Market Street

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Philly Loft Co. has quickly gained a reputation for providing some of the most desirable loft apartments in Philadelphia. The Philly Loft Co. currently offers apartments in nine different locations. Every location offered by Philly Loft Co. is in one of the most desired areas of the city. Some of the neighborhoods in which Philly Loft Co. offer apartments include: Rittenhouse Square, Old City, Midtown, Manayunk, and more. Furthermore, every apartment rented through the Philly Loft Co. is completely updated with hardwoods and modern appliances. Now, those seeking a loft apartment in Philadelphia can check out the new affordable Market Street location.



Typically, with luxurious apartments and prime locations, tenants can be scared off by the price tag. However, Philly Loft Co. also offers some of the most affordable rentals in the city. Most people who have been apartment shopping will find the same frustrating results. One of the more common occurrences that can come about during an apartment hunt is the outdated place in a nice location. There is nothing worse than pulling up to a building in the perfect location, only to open the door and step back into the 1970’s. Fortunately, Philly Loft Co. apartments offer tenants the best of both worlds. Fully updated and modernized apartment buildings are located in the hottest areas of Philadelphia.



Now, Philly Loft Co. is offering tenants a great price for units on 118 to 122 Market Street. Anytime a tenant hears about an apartment downtown on Market Street, they think high ticket item. However, Philly Loft Co. is offering certain Market Street rentals for as low as $1250 per month. There are a variety of floor plans to select from, including efficiency, 1 bedroom, and 2 bedroom units. When looking for luxury, location, and affordability, Philly Loft Co. is the place to call.



About Philly Loft Co.

For some of the best Philadelphia loft apartments, one should look no further than Philly Loft Co. To see apartments with beautiful accommodations and amenities, contact the company for an in-person tour by calling 215-LOFT-215, or 215-563-8215. Or email them at leasing@phillylofts.com. See all available properties at http://www.phillylofts.com.