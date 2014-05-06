The Philly Loft Co. Is Now Offering Lofts for Rent on Cuthbert Street in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- When a new job or a change of scenery lands an individual in the City of Brotherly Love, the hunt for living quarters begins. This spring, The Philly Loft Co. is pleased to announce that they are now featuring stylish apartments available for rent on Cuthbert St. in Old City, Philadelphia. With over 25 units to choose from, tenants can select the floor plan they desire and make the property at 209 Cuthbert St. their new home. With many housing options available throughout the city, a home on Cuthbert St. will provide the space and unique style to make any person, couple, or family feel comfortable.



The building has recently been renovated and restored, providing tenants with a modernized look and a number of appliances and amenities. The beauty of this building is also apparent in its high ceilings and tall windows that provide the space and thus natural sunlight needed to brighten up the area during the daytime. When looking to find apartments for rent in Philadelphia, tenants will be treated to exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, custom designed bathrooms, and a bar counter that adjoins the living and dining rooms. This building is also pet friendly for the convenience of pet owners. Enjoy a common rooftop deck with a 360 degree view of the surrounding area.



Tenants are treated to property management, exterior repairs, snow removal, and prepaid parking behind the building. With the number of units available, renters have their choice of a first floor unit or a fifth floor unit with access to the building’s elevator.



Additionally, when arriving to the city, The Philly Loft Co. allows interested individuals to find their ideal residence. Finding apartment rentals in Philadelphia has never been easier with Philly Loft Co.’s website, as individuals entertaining the idea of a home can plug in the amount of bedrooms and bathrooms that are desired for the space. With this feature, they can select their price range, whether the unit is furnished, as well as the date the desired of availability. Contact a representative for a tour of the 209 Cuthbert St. lofts, or browse their website for more information.



About Philly Loft Co.

For some of the best Philadelphia loft apartments, one should look no further than Philly Loft Co. To see apartments with beautiful accommodations and amenities, contact the company for an in-person tour by calling 215-LOFT-215, or 215-563-8215. Or email them at leasing@phillylofts.com. See all available properties at http://www.phillylofts.com.