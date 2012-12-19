The Philly Loft Co. Is Now Offering Papermill Apartments to Rent in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Phillylofts.com aka “Philly Loft Co.,” is now offering Papermill Apartments as one of their newest available apartment rentals in Philadelphia, PA. Located on 237 North 2nd Street in Philadelphia, these Papermill Apartments are recently restored historic buildings that are within walking distance of the Old City art galleries, restaurants, and many Philadelphia historic sites.



If a person is looking for a spacious apartment with a good amount of space, historical architecture, and friendly neighbors, these Papermill Philadelphia apts will provide just that. With a washer and dryer in the apartments, central air conditioning, and new hardwood floors, these apartments will provide the ideal setting for a person who wants to live in a life of luxury.



Adding a personal flair and touch to a brand new apartment will make it feel more like home, and when a person decides to live in a Papermill Apartment they will have the chance to decorate it to be as comfortable and gorgeous as possible. Some suggestions that the company also has in regards to decorating these apartments is to keep the overall color of the apartment light so that is looks a lot more grand. They suggest that tenants should also use angles when placing furniture around the room. A third thing they suggest is to take advantage of empty space in order to store those items that they do not want to be seen. With these decorating tips, one can surely imagine the size and scope of these historical and gorgeous Philly apts.



Mingle with other tenants at the Papermill Apartments available from the Philly Loft Co. Potential tenants can also rest assured that their apartments will be clean and ready when they arrive on scene eager to move in. To hear more about the Papermill Apartments now available in Philadelphia, along with the amenities available in each unit please visit http://www.phillylofts.com or call 215-563-8215.



About Philly Loft Co.

