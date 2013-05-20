The Philly Loft Co. Now Offering Affordable and Pet Friendly Rentals

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Philly Loft Co. offers affordable and modern residences at six different locations in Philadelphia. All of Philly Loft Co. properties are located in beautiful and thriving areas of the city. The Papermill Lofts are one of Philly Loft Co.’s most popular lofts and apartments in Philadelphia. Not only are the Papermill lofts located in the heart of Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood, but they are now more affordable and pet friendly. Located right next to a dog park along with an endless amount of shops and restaurants, it is no wonder that the Papermill lofts rent so quickly.



Papermill residents are literally steps away from historic landmarks, critically acclaimed restaurants, museums, and some of the best shopping venues. Residents can take a stroll down to the Constitution Center and visit the 160,000-square-foot facility that features one of the most important documents the world has ever seen. After brushing up on the nation’s history, Papermill residents can visit Franklin Square for some mini-golf and a carousel ride in one of Philadelphia’s original public squares. To finish the day, Papermill residents can head to one of the many featured local restaurants such as Steven Starr’s Continental or Jose Garces’ Amada. With all of the money Papermill residents are saving on rent each month, they’ll be able to fully enjoy their surroundings.



Philly Loft Co. has an upcoming rental available at the Papermill location. The studio apartment will be available on August 1st, 2013. The unit is 530 square feet and rent is only $1000 per month. Furthermore, the unit comes equipped with a dryer, washer, and central air. Renters also love the hardwood floors in the Papermill unit. The Papermill lofts are located on 2nd street in Philadelphia, PA 19106. The location is pet friendly and renters will be within walking distance to some of Philadelphia’s most popular attractions.



About Philly Loft Co.

For some of the best Philadelphia loft apartments, one should look no further than Philly Loft Co. To see apartments with beautiful accommodations and amenities, contact the company for an in-person tour by calling 215-LOFT-215, or 215-563-8215. Or email them at leasing@phillylofts.com. See all available properties at http://www.phillylofts.com.