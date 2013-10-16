The Philly Loft Co. Now Offering Apartments in Manayunk

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Over the past several years, the real estate market has been extremely volatile. Many people have bought and sold properties at the wrong time. Unfortunately, the unpredictable nature of real estate makes home buying a rather risky venture. Only a few months can represent the difference in tens of thousands of dollars in a real estate transaction. Thankfully, the Philly Loft Co. has been offering residents in the greater Philadelphia area an excellent alternative to purchasing a home. With Philadelphia apts in some of the hottest areas of the city, the Philly Loft Co. is now offering loft apartments in Manayunk.



Anyone interested in Philly apts needs to take a look at what the Philly Loft Co. has to offer. The Philly Loft Co. has nine different buildings across the city of Philadelphia. Every unit rented by the Philly Loft Co. is fully updated with modern appliances, hardwood floors, and other contemporary features. Plus, the Philly Loft Co. has buildings in the most desirable neighborhoods in the city. With buildings in Old City, Rittenhouse Square, Midtown, and Manayunk, the Philly Loft Co. truly offers tenants access to everything they could want.



Now, the Philly Loft Co. is featuring a great new apartment building in Manayunk. Watermill Lofts is located in the heart of Manayunk. The Watermill building has twenty beautiful apartments. Units include features like granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and balconies. Plus, the Philly Loft Co. offers some of the most competitive pricing in the market. Anyone looking for an affordable apartment in Philadelphia needs to give the Philly Loft Co. a call.



About Philly Loft Co.

For some of the best Philadelphia loft apartments, one should look no further than Philly Loft Co. To see apartments with beautiful accommodations and amenities, contact the company for an in-person tour by calling 215-LOFT-215, or 215-563-8215. Or email them at leasing@phillylofts.com. See all available properties at http://www.phillylofts.com.