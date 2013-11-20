The Philly Loft Co. Now Offering Budget Friendly Apartments

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Over the past year, home sales have been on the rise. In many areas of the country, home prices are finally back to pre-recession levels. However, the real estate market has been very unpredictable. Although it may be a great time to sell a home, purchasing a home in the current market could be a huge mistake. Thankfully, the Philly Loft Co. has the perfect alternative for Philadelphia residents looking to have a place of their own. Renting a modern and luxurious loft apartment is a great way to avoid the risks of home purchasing. Now, Philly Loft Co. has a ton of budget friendly apartments in South Philadelphia and Center City.



Philadelphia is a great place to live and the Philly Loft Co. owns some of the most desired properties in the entire city. Philly Loft Co. rents loft apartments in areas where tenants have access to the finest restaurants, parks, museums, and entertainment in Philadelphia. Every apartment rented by the Philly Loft Co. is updated with modern stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and gourmet kitchens. Considering the quality of the apartments and the location, prospective tenants of a Philly Loft Co. property will often think the deal is too good to be true.



Thankfully, the deals are good and they are true. Now, the Philly Loft Co. has a number of great new listings priced below $1200 per month. In fact, this month, there are over a dozen apartments in South Philadelphia and Center City ranging from $1000 per month to $1200 per month. These prices are practically unbeatable. As always, location, quality, and price are second to none at the Philly Loft Co.



About Philly Loft Co.

For some of the best Philadelphia loft apartments, one should look no further than Philly Loft Co. To see apartments with beautiful accommodations and amenities, contact the company for an in-person tour by calling 215-LOFT-215, or 215-563-8215. Or email them at leasing@phillylofts.com. See all available properties at http://www.phillylofts.com.