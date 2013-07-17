The Philly Loft Co. Now Offering New Floor Plans at 2131 Lofts

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The Philly Loft Co. has quickly become known as a premier provider of affordable and modern apartments in Philadelphia. The Philly Loft Co. offers residences at a number of properties located throughout the city. However, there are a few commonalities amongst all of the tenant buildings. One universal quality of Philly Loft Co.’s properties is location. Every one of the buildings is located in highly desired areas of Philadelphia. In fact, Philly Loft Co. features properties in Old City, Rittenhouse Square, Midtown, Manayunk, and Northern Liberties. All of the apartments are updated with hardwood floors and modern appliances. However, there are a variety of floor plans that prospective tenants can consider. Now, Philly Loft Co. is offering seven unique floor plans at 2131 Lofts.



2131 Lofts represent one of Philly Loft Co.’s newest and most sought after apartments. Anyone looking for an apartment in Philadelphia should consider what 2131 Lofts can offer. At 2131 Lofts, tenants have access to a gorgeous courtyard area. Plus, inside the apartments, tenants will enjoy modern amenities. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and central air conditioning are all standard at 2131 Lofts. Not to mention, every unit has their own washer and dryer. Depending on the preference of a tenant, a variety of floor plans are available.



2131 Lofts are located on Philadelphia’s historic Walnut Street. Tenants can choose a floor plan on the ground floor that is equipped with one bedroom and one full bathroom. The ground floor plan features a kitchen that opens right into a dining room. Tenants have four other floor plan options when considering one bedroom units. Tenants in need of more space can select from two different floor plans with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whatever floor plan a tenant chooses, 2131 Lofts will not disappoint.



About Philly Loft Co.

