The Philly Loft Co. Now Showing Five Lofts with Rent Under $1500

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- People searching for lofts or apartments in Philadelphia need to give the folks at Philly Loft Co. a call. With buildings located in all of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Philadelphia, Philly Loft Co. offer tenants more than most. In fact, Philly Loft Co. currently has nine buildings in Philadelphia, with each one being fully updated and modernized. Plus, these Philadelphia lofts are all located within walking distance to the best restaurants, entertainment, and convenient transportation. If location and amenities were not enough, the Philly Loft Co. is now featuring five loft apartments for under $1500 per month.



Currently, the Philly Loft Co. offers apartments in nine different locations, including buildings located in Manayunk, Old City, Rittenhouse Square, and other great locations. The past several years have shown that purchasing a home can be an extremely risky investment. Renting with the Philly Loft Co. provides tenants with the home they want, but none of the risk. The Philly Loft Co. has a multitude of options that can work for everyone. Whether a single guy is looking for an efficiency apartment or a family needs a 3 bedroom loft, Philly Loft Co. has the solution.



Now, Philly Loft Co. has five lofts being offered at an unbeatable price. Currently, four properties at 118-122 Market Street are priced below $1500 per month. In fact, two efficiency units on Market Street are being rented for $1250 and $1350. Two apartments, featuring one bedroom and one bathroom, are being rented for $1475 per month. Another one bedroom apartment on Walnut Street is being offered for only $1400 per month. Regardless of a tenant’s needs or budget, the Philly Loft Co. will find the best solution for every individual.



About Philly Loft Co.

For some of the best Philadelphia loft apartments, one should look no further than Philly Loft Co. To see apartments with beautiful accommodations and amenities, contact the company for an in-person tour by calling 215-LOFT-215, or 215-563-8215. Or email them at leasing@phillylofts.com. See all available properties at http://www.phillylofts.com.