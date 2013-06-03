The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on June 17

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on June 17, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) over alleged securities laws violations by The Phoenix Companies, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between May 5, 2009 and November 6, 2012.



Investors with a substantial investment in The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) shares between May 5, 2009 and November 6, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on June 17, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) between May 5, 2009 and November 6, 2012, that the Phoenix Companies, Inc. and certain of its officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies.



On November 8, 2012, Phoenix Companies Inc. announced it is postponing the release of its third quarter 2012 financial results and conference call scheduled. Phoenix Companies Inc. also disclosed that it will restate its GAAP financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2011, 2010 and 2009, the interim periods for 2011, and the first and second quarters of 2012.



Shares of The Phoenix Companies, Inc. declined from $29.77 per share on November 6, 2012 to as low as $21.06 per share on November 27, 2012.



Those who purchased a significant amount of shares of The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) May 5, 2009 and November 6, 2012 and / or those who purchased NYSE:PNX shares in 2009 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 17, 2013. NYSE:PNX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com