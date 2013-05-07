The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold NYSE:PNX shares, was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of The Phoenix Companies, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain allegedly statements made between May 5, 2009 and November 6, 2012.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) stocks follows a lawsuit filed recently against The Phoenix Companies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations.



The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) stocks concerns whether certain Phoenix Companies officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut the plaintiff alleges that the Phoenix Companies, Inc. violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies.



On November 8, 2012, Phoenix Companies Inc. announced it is postponing the release of its third quarter 2012 financial results and conference call scheduled. Phoenix Companies Inc. also disclosed that it will restate its GAAP financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2011, 2010 and 2009, the interim periods for 2011, and the first and second quarters of 2012.



Shares of The Phoenix Companies, Inc. declined from $29.77 per share on Nov. 6, 2012 to as low as $21.06 per share on Nov. 27, 2012.



On May 6, 2013, NYSE:PNX shares closed at $31.02 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $40.20 per share.



Those who are current long term stockholders in The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com