The Phone Repair Doctor Resuscitates Sick iPhones, iPads and iPods

"If you break your iDevice whether it's in the warranty period or not, you have 2 options, go through Apple directly or use a 3rd party repairer"



Owners can send their devices in to Apple for replacement. Apple have both warranty and out-of-warranty services. For example, out-of-warranty replacement for a refurbished iPhone 3G, 3GS or iPhone 4 is $240 or more. For an iPhone 4S it is $290, and for the iPhone 5 it is $330. After filling out the necessary paperwork at either an Apple store or online, Apple will send out a replacement device and you have 10 days to return your broken device to Apple to avoid further charges. Unauthorized modifications and catastrophic failure (the device separating into multiple parts) is not covered by Apple’s out-of-warranty replacement service.



"As a guide, most repairs of the iPhone 4 are done for under $100, on the same day, with the user keeping their own phone, not getting someone else's refurbished one"



With the expansion of the iPhone, iPad, iPod range each year, there is a greater need to be able to repair the older devices. To meet this demand more and more repairers have opened for business around the country in the last couple of years. While competition is good, this doesn’t help the average consumer, as it becomes difficult to know which ones are legitimate and reputable. Phone repair is not a regulated industry and as such there are some less than suitable ‘backyard’ repairers in operation. The old adage, “buyer beware” is valid.



The consumer should look for a repairer that has a good online presence with easy to find contact details and information on the services they offer on the website. Look for a physical address or a 1300 number which shows the repairer is in a serious business, not a hobby. Also look for social proof, do they have testimonials or reviews about their service.



A repairer that fixes a wide variety of problems (not just broken screens) will have more experience and the correct equipment to carry out the repairs. For example, broken screens, home buttons, batteries, audio, docking ports, LCD displays, back covers and water damage.



The Phone Repair Doctor is a network of independent technicians and repair operators throughout Australia with headquarters in Brisbane. The network is extensive, allowing the firm to offer repair services for iPads, iPhones and iPods virtually anywhere in Australia.



