The Physiostep Mdx Recumbent Elliptical Trainer Offers Full Body Workout

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The latest fitness equipment on the block is the Physiostep mdx recumbent elliptical trainer which offers users a full body workout while being seated. This machine is not only apt for physically fit users but also for those who are physically challenged and are obese as this gives then the right start to losing weight instead of starting off directly with heavy running workouts.



Measuring 48L x 32W x 44H inches in dimension and with a weight capacity of 350-lb, this machine has been made with an aluminum frame. One of the key features of this seated elliptical trainer is its large swivel seat measuring 20 inches which offers users 15 different positions so that they can choose to be seated in a way that they are most comfortable in. The multi position options and ergo grip design make it very comfortable for users to fit in snugly and start their workout.



The seated elliptical trainer contains a large high resolution LCD blue lit display which shows users information about their workout such as pulse rate, speed, kilometers covered, heartrate,calories burned, etc. This new exercise equipment comprises 12 elliptical workouts and 16 resistance levels such as manual, peak, plateau, rolling hills, hill interval, strength interval, mountain climb, fat burn HRC, among others.



An inbuilt Polar wireless heart rate receiver features in this trainer which aids in the burning of maximum fat from the body. The elliptical motion is quite smooth and fast and it contains quick keys for recovery, profile, quick start and heart rate. The equipment is quite user friendly as can be seen by its low clearance walk-through design, water bottle holder and back wheels for easy transportation from one place to another.



About Physiostep Mdx

Another prime feature of this equipment is the pair of anti slip foot pedals which come coated with sure-grip diamond plate texture so that users feet do not slip while pedaling and there is thus no danger of an ankle injury due to slipping. The PhysioStep MDX RXT-1000 Recumbent Elliptical Cross trainer can be bought online for a price of $2,699.99.



Media Contact:

Karen Leong

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Website: http://reviewedellipticaltrainers.com