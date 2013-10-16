The Pierce Group Announces Newest Associate - Tim Duval

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- William Pierce, an award-winning South Florida Realtor, has announced the induction of real estate specialist Tim Duval into his esteemed Pierce Group.



Born in Boston, Massachusetts to a large Catholic family, Mr. Duval has been described by his peers and clients as ambitious, professional, and resourceful. A veteran businessman with a diverse portfolio, he is known for his dedicated and innovative approach to real estate service.



Tim Duval attended school in the small coastal city of Newburyport, Massachusetts, and after graduating joined his father to work for the prestigious Boston-based jewelry franchise Zayre, wherein they owned and operated the 25 stores throughout the state of Massachusetts. Prior to his departure from the firm, it had risen to become the fifth-largest retailer in the United States.



In the early 1980s, Mr. Duval migrated to South Florida in pursuit of more entrepreneurial endeavors, which included the ownership of several independent automobile dealerships, some of which were among the largest in the world. During his roughly twenty years in the industry, he garnered praise for his profitable and effective management style and his professional sales skills.



In 2004, he shifted his interests into real estate, where he quickly gained intimate knowledge about the exclusive and high-end luxury market for which South Florida is well known. As with his previous business enterprises, he developed a reputation for sincerity, honesty, and a strong work ethic, which in turn lead to long-term and fruitful partnerships with clients and associates alike.



Tim Duval’s diverse business experience has granted him considerable expertise in luxury consumer markets and imparted him with a variety of skills, which he continues to apply in real estate. His work in sales and management allows him to excel in negotiation and leadership, while his sociability continues to forge personal bonds with clients.



It is for these personal and professional qualities that Tim Duval was selected to join the Pierce Group, which had previously inaugurated his wife Lusmila as a real estate associate. As one of South Florida’s most prominent real estate firms, the company is well-known for its high-standards of excellence, customer service, and efficiency. Its sales associates are recognized for their accomplished sales record, with William Pierce having won several awards for his performance.