The Pincus Elevator Company Now Provides Maintenance and Repair Services to Elevators

The Pincus Elevator Company, one of the leading elevator companies in PA, is now providing first-class maintenance and repair services to elevators. With their Star Maintenance Program and multi-unit discount, they have various options that help customers reduce overall cost. They also offer a wide range of repair services for all makes and models, any age, obsolete equipment, code violations, and any repair or damage caused by misuse or wear. From full maintenance agreements which are 100% system coverage, to their lubrication and inspection agreements, they have preventive maintenance programs for every building type and budget.



When it’s time to update commercial or residential elevator equipment the dedicated team of elevator engineers, project managers, field supervisors, and modernization teams provide the expertise customers need. Pincus is working with the best building owners, developers, property management teams and general contractors in order to provide the on time and on budget elevator services customers need. Their philosophy of only installing non-proprietary elevator systems and equipment allows customers the freedom to choose who they want to work with. This approach equates to total freedom, rarely offered by most of their competition.



Here is what a client of Pincus said about the Philadelphia elevator company: “I work for a property management company and they service all of my buildings. They are dependable and always available to service the same day. They also work after hours and respond very quickly when there are people trapped in elevators. They get there so quickly, that they got there before the fireman come with their axes which may cause even more damage! The office manager is who I deal with the most and she is great! They are always very helpful and informative about what is going on with my elevators.”



About Pincus

Great customer service, quality and reliability have been the hallmarks of Pincus Elevator Company since 1953. Located in West Chester, PA, the Pincus Elevator Company is the leader in providing services for maintenance, modernization, repairs and installation for all makes and models of elevators. They service commercial and residential elevators of any type. The Pincus Elevator Company is proud to be an independent locally owned and operated NAEC business. For more information, visit www.pincuselevator.com.