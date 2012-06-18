The Play Book Partners With the David L Scott Coalition Bowl

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Get your gridiron on Georgia! The Play Book is excited to present the David L. Scott Jr. Senior Coalition Bowl.



“We are excited to be partnering with this year’s David Scott Senior Coalition Bowl,” said Curtis Gladney, President of the The Play Book. “The opportunity to help showcase some of the best high school talent in Georgia is an opportunity that we could not pass up.”



The Coalition Bowl is held every year and serves as an opportunity for senior athletes to showcase their skills and athleticism in front of the top college coaches and scouts in the Georgia area.



“This game serves as a great bridge for many of the student athletes who are going to attend and want to further pursue a career in their sport. Many of them plan to make that next step into college and eventually even to the Pros, and it’s our goal to help make their dream come true.



About the David L. Scott Coalition Bowl

The David L. Scott Jr. Coalition Bowl is held every year to reward Georgia Senior football players. The event provides supplementary expression to student athletes seeking scholarship opportunities around the nation. The event grants Georgia’s top student athletes the opportunity to showcase their talents on a national basis. For more information about The David L. Scott Coalition Bowl, please visit http://www.dlscottcoalitionbowl.com/.



About The Play Book

The Play Book is the top social network for high school students. With a network of over 2,000 student athletes, the Play Book is an online destination where students can go and communicate with one another, and get seen from some of the top coaches and recruiters across the nation. For more information on The Play Book visit us online at http://www.theplay-book.com./