"The Poe Hustle", a Con-Artist Comedy Feature Film Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Laurel, ML -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- "The Poe Hustle," gives life to the possibilities of a run-in between a wealthy alcoholic gambler and two hustlers – along with a first-rate book by Edgar Allan Poe making a significant involvement. A fun and light comedy drama, the independent film is set to entertain viewers once it reaches its 50-day campaign target on Indiegogo.com.



“If you are fan of classic con-artist films like The Sting with Robert Redford or more recently, Matchstick Men with Nicolas Cage, you will enjoy The Poe Hustle,” said Christopher Sanders, writer and director.



The Short Film



Inspired by the classic con-artist movies, the film’s three oddball characters make for dynamic and entertaining plot. Frank, a wealthy alcoholic with too much money to burn, and con-artist duo Harry and Matilda cross paths in central London where a rare first-edition book by Edgar Allen Poe is at stake. “The Poe Hustle” echoes classic con-artist films like The Sting and Paper Moon.



The independent movie casts lead actor David Whitford, whose portfolio includes the 2000 film The Three Stooges and several other features. Leading lady Katy Federman has also appeared in numerous features and short films, and presented at the Brit awards.



Writer and director Christopher Sanders is an author whose works include The Thief's Son, The Folly and Other Tales of Mystery Good. With The Poe Hustle project, he further explores the independent filmmaking territory to give the audience more than a good read as the team takes the finished film to various film festivals.



The Campaign



"Since beginning this project, we've already helped to inspire other local filmmakers to create their own works," said Sanders. "I hope this continues. It's vitally important we continue to support independent artists," he added.



According to Sanders, the campaign’s goal is set to $5,900 to cover all expenses for equipment and costumes, location and transportation fees, post-production works, music rights, as well as promotion and festival entry fees. All funds will be used to support the artists, and to properly compensate the entire crew for their real passion and effort for their craft.



"Our social media campaign is growing stronger by the day. We have a solid, long-term marketing plan going forward," Sanders noted.



Crowdsourcing



“The Poe Hustle” will be welcoming donations anywhere between $25 and $599 via Indiegogo.com. Depending on donor level, perks include a shout out to all social media, signed photograph of the cast and crew, name shown in credits, signed copy of the script, acknowledgment as associate producer, invitation to a Skype call with the director and producer, bagging an extra role, and dinner with the director Christopher Sanders for insider knowledge.



Contributions are accepted until June 4th, 2014.



To find out more about The Poe Hustle on Indiegogo, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-poe-hustle/x/7386219 for information and pledges.



ABOUT The Poe Hustle

The Poe Hustle is a short independent film following three oddball characters in central London: a greedy, wealthy alcoholic gambler and two con-artists with crime on their mind. The light-hearted indie plot becomes even more interesting as a first-edition book by Edgar Allan Poe starts to play a key role in the misadventures. Turning to the Indiegogo.com platform for crowdsourcing, The Poe Hustle echoes classic con-artist films like The Sting and Paper Moon.



Contact details:

Christopher Sanders

0044 07427537240

chrisshane.sanders@yahoo.co.uk