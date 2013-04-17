Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Polish Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2017: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Poland defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.



Summary

SDI's "The Polish Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2017: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Poland.



The Polish industrial defense base comprises state-owned companies, domestic private firms, and US and Western European suppliers. Polish defense companies have gained expertise in the field of air defense systems, and are able to manufacture aircraft and helicopters. They are also very capable in the development of radar systems, small arms, and ammunitions.



Companies Mentioned



BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Bumar Group, PZL Mielec ,Radwar ,Wojskowe Zak?ady Uzbrojenia SA ,



