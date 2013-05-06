Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Polish Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2017: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Poland defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.
Summary
SDI's "The Polish Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2017: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Poland.
The Polish industrial defense base comprises state-owned companies, domestic private firms, and US and Western European suppliers. Polish defense companies have gained expertise in the field of air defense systems, and are able to manufacture aircraft and helicopters. They are also very capable in the development of radar systems, small arms, and ammunitions.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Polish Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2017: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Poland defense industry.
- Identify top companies in the Poland defense industry along with profiles of those companies.
- Analyze the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Bumar Group, PZL Mielec, Radwar, Wojskowe Zak?ady Uzbrojenia SA
