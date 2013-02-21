Fast Market Research recommends "The Polish Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Polish defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Polish defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Polish defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Poland's defense industry is the largest in Central Europe. During the forecast period, the country is expected to spend an estimated US$56.4 billion on strengthening its defense forces, primarily due to the modernization initiatives implemented by the Polish Ministry of Defense. Furthermore, the country's defense expenditure will be driven by a combination of factors such as tensions with Russia, strong economic growth, and increased involvement in NATO and peacekeeping missions. As a result of the restructuring, modernization, and financing plans of the Polish Armed Forces, the country's capital expenditure allocation of the total defense budget will increase over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Throughout the forecast period, Poland is expected to spend US$56.4 billion on its defense requirements. The main factors that will fuel the country's military expenditure include the country's modernization of existing defense equipment, threats from extremist organizations and organized crime groups, participation in peacekeeping missions, and a strained relationship with Russia. In addition, it is anticipated that Poland will register strong economic growth, which will enable the country to increase its defense expenditure.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Polish defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Polish defense industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BAE Systems, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Bumar Group, PZL Mielec, Radwar, Wojskowe Zak?ady Uzbrojenia SA
