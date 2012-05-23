Recently published research from BRICdata, "The Polish Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Poland has a large base of mineral resources and a rich mining tradition. The Polish mining industry contributes 2% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), and the country is the largest producer of copper and coal in Europe. Structural changes made to privatize the country's coal sector, such as provision of subsidies and closure of unprofitable mines, have had an adverse impact on the industry, with a decline in total production and an increase in imports. The disinvestment process is a key element in the country's transition from a planned economy to a market economy, and is a major factor in creating opportunities for foreign investors to acquire businesses in Poland.
Key Highlights
- The Polish mining industry is dominated by the coal and metallic minerals categories. The value of the industry grew at a CAGR of 1.18% during the review period.
- The Polish mining industry contributes 2% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), and the country is the largest producer of copper and coal in Europe.
- The volume of minerals produced in the country registered a decline of 4.6% in 2009 over 2008, while the value of production declined by 3.8%.
- Poland contributed 3.8% of the world's copper ore reserves and 2% of its lead ore reserves. The country was the ninth-largest producer of lead ore and the eleventh-largest producer of copper globally.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Polish mining industry
- It provides historical values for the Polish mining industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of production, consumption, imports and exports of key minerals in terms of volume as well as value
- It details the regulatory framework for the mining industry in Poland
- It covers an exhaustive summary on key trends, drivers and issues affecting the mining industry
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the mining industry in Poland
- The scope of this report is primarily confined to coal, two major metallic (copper ore and lead ore) and two non-metallic minerals (gypsum and salt) which constitute a major part of the country's total mining industry
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insights into the Polish mining industry
- Identify the key market trends, opportunities and challenges
- Assess industry structure and competitive landscape for key minerals, enabling the formulation of effective market-entry strategies
- Assess growth opportunities and industry dynamics by reviewing the production, consumption, imports and exports figures for key minerals both in terms of volume and value
Companies Mentioned in this Report: KGHM Polska Mied? SA, Famur Group, Atlas Copco Powercrushers, Sandvik Mining and Construction, Caterpillar Inc, Zak?ady Azotowe Pu?awy SA
