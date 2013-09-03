The Polycystic Kidney Disease Diet That Gets Results

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The destructive effects of polycystic kidney disease have influenced the lives of many people on a global basis. The disease leads to the gradual development of cysts, which fills with fluids and painfully reduces the kidney’s regular functionality. The kidneys slowly decrease in their functional power of filtering out harmful toxins and waste from the body and the patient’s system slowly suffers due to a buildup of toxins.



The unfortunate thing about polycystic renal disease is that the diagnosis often comes in late because the symptoms do not show up during the early stages. Also, currently, PKD (Polycystic kidney disease) has no cure.



Until recently, the only solutions for PKD were an eminent turning to dialysis for the patient or the eventual possibility of kidney transplant. However, even transplant is not a permanent solution as there is a higher chance of the body rejecting the new organ or the patient might develop diabetes as a side effect of the anti rejection medicines. The chances of cancer also increase with the action of the immunosuppressant that the patient has to take after the transplant operation.



However, with this new diet on the block, it is now possible for PKD patients to hope for an alternate solution to their problems. The polycystic kidney disease diet is a revolutionary addition to the treatment options for PKD. The first piece of good news is, it has been consistently proven by various specialists that a PKD patient’s diet is the most vital factor that affects the disease’s progress for the patient.



It is entirely possible for a patient with stage 3 PKD and from the age group of mid forties to fifties to avoid getting on a dialysis program if they just switch to a modified diet program. The diet should be monitored according to specific parameters because in this diet, it is not just, what you eat but how much and when you eat that make a huge difference.



Most PKD patients also suffer from a high blood pressure problem. This leads to swelling in the feet, dry, itchy skin, and dry mouth problems. Apart from that, the situation can also get quite adverse for the heart. Many PKD patients find it taxing to go through dialysis for a very long time because it further weakens their heart.



The kidney disease diet featured on www.healkidneydisease.com is specifically targeted towards cutting back on salty foods. The diet also offers alternatives to that help regulate the potassium and sodium balance in the body. This balance is severely disrupted in PKD patients and often leads to further deterioration of their condition.



Patients can also avail “The all natural kidney health and kidney function restoration program diet plan” from the website to not only help regulate but restore kidney function from an advanced level PKD to more manageable levels.



The polycystic kidney diet is a revolutionary program that can be availed at http://www.healkidneydisease.com. An expert who has experienced the disease at various spectrums has developed the program and it has been tested by numerous patients with various stages of PKD, with continuous positive results.



Free presentation reveals over 7 ways to better kidney health and avoid dialysis visit ..



http://www.healkidneydisease.com



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