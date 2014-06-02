The Portable Chef Now Offering Crawfish Boil Catering Services

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Every family in Louisiana has their own special way of boiling crawfish. It’s all about the 'craw-dads' and sausage and could do w/o the other items in the pot, but they do add corn and potatoes. They do add celery stalks to the pot and a heaping bit of cayenne pepper. From time to time they also add turkey necks. No matter how you mix and match this up, keep with the base ingredients: lemon, onions, garlic, crab boil and you will be pleased with the result.



While the best spot for boiled crawfish in Louisiana is in someone's backyard, or the Fly, or City Park, or on the Bayou St John, sometimes that just isn't an option. The cravings are too urgent; the friends who beat the best are out of town or whatever. For times like these, sometimes you just have to go to a professional.



If you are craving crawfish in your area, then come to The Portable Chef, where Chef Chip introduces his latest addition, great boiled crawfish in Atlanta, Georgia.



The Portable Chef is pleased to announce that they are now offering perfectly boiled Cajun-styled Crawfish in their menu starting May 2014. "We are very happy about our growing customer base, particularly because we would like to adapt to the growing audience in addition to meeting the changing needs of our existing client base" remarked Chef Chip Desormeaux, President of The Portable Chef located in Brookhaven, Georgia.



Being known for his attention to detail & impeccable service, Chef Chip has been famous for his Cajun & Creole cuisines since many years. So why wait! Come and enjoy some “hot” spice Boiling Crawfish at The Portable Chef!



To get more information about The Portable Chef and Chef Chip’s personal chef services for Metro Atlanta and the surrounding areas, visit their site at http://www.theportablechef.com . Those who have inquiries and want to get a quote for loved ones just-in-time for the holidays can choose to call them at (678) 480-4973.



Company: The Portable Chef

Contact: Chef Chip Desormeaux

Website: http://www.theportablechef.com

Address: 4274B Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319

Email Address: chefchipdes@gmail.com

Tel. No.: (678) 480-4973