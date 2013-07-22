The Power of Consideration: Compelling New Book Inspires Readers to Embark on Journey to Find Their 'Meaning'

Flint, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- While many believe that ‘consideration’ is just a word, author Seon F. Thompson is out to prove that it’s indeed a bold and life-changing concept. In his compelling new book, Thompson guides readers through the true meaning of consideration and into a position where they can dramatically transform their own lives.



Synopsis:



What can a lily teach you about life? How can a bird help you understand the concept of daily provisions?



Have you ever considered that thinking about a flower or a bird could actually help reveal something about living life to the fullest? One word can change your life! This book captures that ONE word: CONSIDER.



The Power of Consideration will help you learn how to arrive at God’s original intention about a matter by thoroughly thinking about Lilies of the Field, Birds, Jesus and other people.



Each chapter contains a life-applicable statement to help you produce fruitfulness in your spiritual walk.



As the author explains, his book holds immense power and potential.



“The book is a must read for anyone who feels they want to benefit from understanding what it means to seriously consider an issue. The book contains seven life applicable principles that will help people on their life journey to meaning,” says Thompson, who anticipates writing several life-transforming books.



“Our publishing company is a microcosm of the culture we’re promoting within the book. We exist to give life. We’re located in Flint, Michigan, a city labelled as one of the top 5 deadliest places to live in the nation. It gives our city positive light amidst negative media coverage.”



‘The Power of Consideration’ is due for release on August 2nd, 2013.



About the Author: Seon Thompson

Seon Thompson was born and raised in Flint, Michigan and has spent over 20 years spiritually serving the greater Flint area. He enjoys speaking, singing, and spending time with his family in the suburbs of Flint.