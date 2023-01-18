The Power of Intention

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- In this show, hosts Dr Janet Galipo and Dr Laura Stuvé are joined by Lynne McTaggart, international bestselling author of The Field, The Intention Experiment and The Power of Eight. Doctors Laura and Janet will be asking Lynne to share her insights into the mechanisms behind the healing power of thoughts from her rigorous scientific studies, called Intention Experiments, working with scientists at prestigious universities around the world. They will also be discussing the role of intention and intuition in healthcare today and getting Lynne's perspective on health tips for you in 2023.



"We are thrilled that Lynne McTaggart will be joining our hosts of the Marvel of Mind-Body Medicine to discuss the important implications of her groundbreaking research on harnessing the power of your intention to change your life," shares Sandra Rogers, Network Director and Executive Producer of the show.



About Lynne McTaggart

Lynne McTaggart is one of the central authorities on the new science and consciousness. She is consistently listed as one of the world's 100 most spiritually influential people. Lynne been particularly interested in the power of group intention and its "mirror effect," not only transforming recipients but reflecting back on the senders. As co-founder and editorial director of the health magazine, What Doctors Don't Tell You, she is also a tireless campaigner for consumer rights in health care.



About Doctors Janet Galipo and Laura Stuve

Dr. Laura Stuvé is a PhD molecular biologist, researcher, sought-after practitioner and instructor of science-based, intuitive medicine. Dr. Janet Galipo is a Doctor of Oriental Medicine who has been in private practice since 1993 working with acupuncture, homeopathy, nutrition, herbal medicine and mind-body medicine. Together, they have created a pioneering system of mind-body medicine called BodyIntuitive that resolves "the story behind the symptoms" to heal chronic disease, providing effective solutions for many who have not been helped by traditional therapies.



About the Marvel of Mind-Body Medicine

Wednesdays at 1PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel

What we think influences how we feel—but do you know the actual physiological impact of our emotions, stresses and beliefs on our health? Through the Marvel of Mind-Body Medicine, Doctors Laura Stuve and Janet Galipo share their trailblazing work, bringing together the latest in epigenetics with the power of ancient Chinese medicine to help us understand how we can play a profound role in changing our own health outcomes. Each week experts researching and practicing the mind-body connection share their scientific discoveries and incredible stories of transformation and healing.



