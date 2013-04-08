The Power of Words - Copywriting and Content Management Agency on the French Riviera

Alpes Maritime, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- 'The Power Of Words' is a freelance copy writing team based in Antibes on the French Riviera. They specialize in B2B business-to-business and B2C business-to-consumer projects, helping companies to reach more readers and convert them into customers.



Roger Day, senior copywriter, says: "Any size of business that wants to get found on the Internet should make copy writing a high priority. Google ranks companies based on the quality of their writing, and then by how much people engage with their message. So we offer a full 'sales funnel package' that's designed to get companies discovered online. That package includes web copy, blog management and social marketing."



"But," Roger continues, "attracting search engine results is only half of the sales funnel story. You also need to motivate consumers to take action with messages that are clear and compelling. That's the art of storytelling, and it's how we differentiate ourselves from social marketing agencies. At our core we are writers who happen to live in the Internet age. Our passion is to describe products and services in a way that brings them to life. So we increase customer engagement with anything from direct mail and printed brochures through to online magazines and newsletters."



'The Power Of Words' works for major corporations through to small businesses in France, Italy, the UK and USA. The team has a wealth of experience in technology, healthcare, yachting, aviation and financial services projects, as well as a wide range of other B2B and B2C projects. Marketeers can brief the team on a specific project, or commission a communications audit and sales funnel strategy plan.



The website is at www.thepowerofwords.fr



About The Power of Words

