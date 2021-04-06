The Power of Young People to Change the World with Amy Meuers Announces a Global Call to Action

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- This April students across the globe will join forces to tackle literacy and numeracy loss through a Global Call to Action service-learning project. The project is a partnership between the students and teachers at Study Alternative Center and Missouri State University in Springfield, MO and the St. Paul, MN based National Youth Leadership Council. Study schoolteacher Elizabeth Nickle and her students will join Amy Meuers on the Power of Young People to Change the World on April 15, 2021 which will broadcast during the 32nd Annual National Service-Learning Conference to discuss the project and the impact that young people can make on this issue that effects children globally.



"We are excited to lift up the voices of educators and students who are making a positive impact in their community," says show host and NYLC CEO Amy Meuers. "This Global Call to Action is designed to engage students in their own education while they address the important issue of literacy and numeracy loss which has been made even more prevalent because of the pandemic."



The Power of Young People to Change the World is broadcast live every Thursday at 3 PM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. Archives of The Power of Young People to Change the World can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4006/the-power-of-young-people-to-change- the-world



About The Power of Young People to Change the World with Amy Meuers:



This show is perfect for youth who want to change the world and for adults who want to foster youth innovation and imagination through real-world education. Youth listeners gain a connection to other young people who are passionate about making the world a better place by addressing issues like climate change, education equity, poverty, mental health, and more. Adult listeners are inspired by stories of youth as change agents and gain practical advice on how to partner with youth and how to incorporate service-learning into their classrooms, afterschool programs or homes.



Youth are recognized as partners who understand their rights and obligation to act in the benefit of the public good. From young people who are affected by issues, to adult allies who work with them, join me to discover and discuss leadership that creates space for each person to take ownership and affect change so that all people are inspired to Serve. Learn. Change the world.



For more information about Amy Meuers and NYLC go to www.nylc.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.



