The Powerbag Backpack Is the First Ever Charging Back Pack

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- There are lots and lots of backpacks out there. Some are big and some are small. Some are good for going on multiday adventures in the backcountry and yet others offer just enough to get you to and from work. Mostly though backpacks serve one simple task: a bag to easily carry your stuff from one point to the next. Well, the Powerbag backpack has added a very clever and useful feature to the simple backpack, a remote power supply.



The Powerbag's remote power supply comes in the form of a removable lithium ion battery that can deliver up to a 3000mAh charge directly to wherever it's needed. That's enough juice to charge the average smartphone twice. The charge is delivered via the Powerbag's built-in PowerVine system that includes dedicated Apple, micro-USB and mini-USB connectors plus a full sized internal USB port. This connectivity allows the user to easily charge Android, Blackberry, iPhone, iPad, iPod and thousands of other portable devices. An external one-touch battery indicator featuring a row of LED's easily gives the user details on how much juice is left in the tank and when it's time to recharge the battery there is a convenient water-resistant AC adaptor charging port. For a limited time, get the Powerbag 300mAh BackPack at the best price you'll ever find it at - @ Yugster.com.



One important aspect to keep in mind however, is that this is first and foremost a backpack so there are certain other functions and specs besides charging devices that must be properly taken into account. First off, a backpack must offer adequate storage space and while the Powerbag won't suffice as your only bag for a multiday work trip, it does offer more then sufficient storage room for the daily commuter or student, or acting as a single carry-on. Plus, there are plenty of interior pockets for keeping things organized. Although mostly standard on today's commuter style packs, it's nice to see that the Powerbag included a padded compartment that can safely fit up to a 16" laptop and makes for super easy access.



Second on the list of important backpack features is the durability factor. The Powerbag is made from a rugged, waterproof canvas material. The zippers are quite thick and constructed from a high quality metal designed for years of use and abuse. Rest assured that electrical devices will fit safely and securely inside this well-built 21st century transporter that features an interior nylon lining backed by protective cushiony foam.



The final consideration that a user should not overlook is the overall weight and comfort of a backpack. Just a few ounces or lack of padding can make a difference between a stiff neck and a sore back. While adding a little bit of weight for the protective and durable material, at 3.1 pounds the Powerbag will certainly not be weighing the user down. Plus the tradeoff in ounces for the added protection is well worth it. The Powerbag also features two ergonomically designed, adjustable and padded suspension shoulder straps. In addition to the padded straps, the back panel is also padded and features a channel-style system of vents to keep air moving around both the user and the pack.



With its charging capabilities and upgradeable options, the Powerbag certainly lives up to its name. With all of the options out there for backpacks this one should certainly make the shortlist for the user looking for added mobility in a durable, long lasting and convenient package.



