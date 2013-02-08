The Practical Guide to Happiness: Powerful New Book Proves Anyone Can Be Happy, Whatever Cards Life Deals

Rexford, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Whether the grass is always greener or the best is yet to come, reality proves that most people aren’t as happy as they would like to be. However, thanks to a new book by Margaret Curley Sanborn, finding true happiness could easily be within reach.



‘The Practical Guide to Happiness: If You Don't Like How You're Feeling, Think Again’ teaches readers to overcome the biggest bar to their own contentment – their ego.



Synopsis:



The Practical Guide to Happiness delineates, in a concrete way, the direct link between perception, thinking and feeling.



By using a creative nonfiction format of highly relatable stories, readers of the book are able to form a concrete link between abstract ideas regarding how they perceive and think, and how they feel. Realistic characters deal with real-life circumstances to demonstrate how the same situation and events, perceived and thought about differently, can yield different levels of happiness. By understanding how the human ego’s continuous negative diatribe impedes and thwarts most people’s efforts to manifest happiness, the reader learns how to confront the actual source of their unhappiness, and then how to Think Again.



The stories used in the book directly address the greatest illusions to American happiness, including: personal weight, beauty, wealth, relationships, work, retirement, and child-bearing. Through these stories, the reader is shown how even small shifts in perception and thinking create happiness and/or misery for the stories’ characters.



The second half of this book is a detailed guide for how to change perception and thinking to increase happiness. This includes 8 practical actions the reader can take every day to curb their negative thinking, as well as the 6 steps required to Think Again (or change their mind).



The Practical Guide to Happiness is exclusively focused on empowering the reader to become happier today, regardless of their current life challenges.



This book is one of the few on the market to explore the power and struggle presented by the human ego. As the author explains, ego thinking is a harsh reality that holds many people back from achieving their best.



“No matter who you are, what you have, or where you are, your Ego wants more; more possessions, more money, more vacations, more time, more attention, more love. That’s what you’re trying to manifest, right? There is a little bit of Donald Trump in each of us. You can own half the skyline, but you still want another bigger building. So what do you do? Direct confrontation is the only way. The Practical Guide to Happiness shows you how!” says Sanborn.



Many readers agree. In fact, since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“After reading this I have already started to change the way I look at things, and I can already tell that I feel less stress and pressure. Highly recommend this book to anyone looking to just be happy,” says one reader, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another was equally as impressed, saying, “Reading this book could be life-changing. I truly wish I could have read this book 30 years ago!”



About the Author: Margaret Curley

Margaret has been a spiritual seeker since childhood. Raised in a staunch Catholic family, at the age of 5, she announced her plan to be the first female priest. (Fortunately, she out grew that notion.) However, that hope marked the beginning of her lifelong quest for answers to the ‘hows and whys’ of life; never finding answers that made sense, until she discovered A Course in Miracles. Regardless of your personal faith, or lack of it, as a student of The Course in Miracles for 18 years, Margaret has been able to translate some of the spiritual answers she has found, into practical guidance on how to live a happier life.