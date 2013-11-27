The Practice to Buy Facebook Likes! a New Social Media Trend to Buy Likes Grows Among Companies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Last summer, the Washington Examiner published that State Department officials spent $630,000 to "buy likes for Facebook," prompting employees to complain to a government watchdog that the bureau was "buying fans" in social media, the agency's inspector general says. The 2012 Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney experienced one such scandal last year, when his Twitter handle automatically gained around 115,000+ followers in a 24 hour period; suspicious, no? Newt Gingrich was also accused as well of hiring a social-media firm to artificially inflate his Twitter following with fake accounts and even the German Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), led by Chancellor Angela Merkel, was put on the spot by a suspicious unfair competition in Twitter according to the German Hyperland Blog.



This practice is not a secret to Facebook and the finding of one of these social media supplier websites is surprisingly easy. A simple Google search for “buy social likes” turns up dozens of Web sites like SocialMedia-Combo.com, BulkSocialPromotion.com and SocialMediaCombo.net that sell Facebook fans by the thousands (and often Twitter followers and Instagram followers).



At http://www.SocialMedia-Combo.com, for example, users simply enter their Facebook page URL and pay with their Paypal account or a credit card with just a few clicks. And it’s not just ego-driven politicians or well known internet marketers and "online gurus". Celebrities, journalist, entrepreneurs, aspiring rock bands, movie trailers and almost anyone who might benefit from having a large number of followers and fans — are known to have purchased large numbers of Facebook likes and Twitter followers. Nowadays a friend or a business who brags about having thousands of Facebook likes may have not earned them through the hard work of social networking; He, she or it may have simply purchased those "likes" from a social media reseller website like http://www.socialmediacombo.net. But why do these companies still keep with this new trend of purchasing likes or followers for different social media networks?



Allan Robertson, founder of a Floridian company that helps people raise money for trips, spent $39 on SocialMedia-Combo.com to buy 1000 Facebook likes last September, when his website started. By last October, “we had about 4,100 to 1,200 people on both Twitter and Facebook, which was amazing,” he said. “We needed that to get ourselves going.”



Imel Seda, the founder of SocialMedia-Combo, in Orlando, Fla., said that he has sold more than ten million followers and fans for his clients, which include musicians, start-ups and some well-known actors and actress which he declined to identify.



“And it’s so cheap, too,” he said. In one instance, Imel Seda said, he got an order of 2 million Twitter followers and 200K Facebook likes for just one client".



Many have already noticed that nowadays the world is moving to the internet at a pace like never before. Whatever it is that comes to one’s mind they type it into Google to find the most relevant data of information. As this is taking place, it has become all the more necessary to have an active online presence specially in social media.



As top rankings on search engines is the key to success for many companies, it is very important to understand that one of the most important factors that influence the SERPS and website rankings is how many Facebook likes and shares one has on popular social networking sites. At Socialmedia-combo.com one can buy facebook likes and shares, Instagram followers, YouTube views, Twitter and Pinterest followers, that not only increase the popularity of the company among the people but also serves as a helping hand in pushing the website up in the search listings as well as increasing the company's Klout Score.



About Socialmedia-combo.com

Socialmedia-combo.com is a reliable and trustworthy social media agency located in Orlando, Florida where any business can buy Facebook likes, shares or any other kind of social media advertising services that they have to offer on their social media packages; the team is committed to give their customer top quality followers and fans. They do their best to make sure that 100% completed profiles are given to the clients. Also as they celebrate 30,000 sales in only one year and a half, they have a clean record in their deliveries, punctuality and no social accounts have been banned using this company's services.



Socialmedia-combo.com was established just a year and a half ago looking at the growing popularity of the internet and the role of social network in the making or breaking of any business organization. The clients who approach them to buy Facebook likes, shares, fans, Pinterest and buy Twitter followers etc. are the ones who want to make sure their firm/company gains popularity in the right direction, and the team at Socialmedia-combo.com is also dedicated to provide quality results to their clients on time.



Susan Soltrelly

Social Media Combo

New York NY, 10001

1888-409-4930

http://socialmedia-combo.com