The Pre Release of a New Eco Friendly Product - the Next Bag, the World's Most Efficient Waste Management System

Murrieta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The pre-release of a new product, The NextBag, is yet another great invention that will serve to be highly beneficial not just to for residential use, but in the commercial and industrial sectors as well. The NextBag will be available to the public for purchase soon. This is the latest product that everyone can use, helping them save money and time at homes and in companies. Since it is equipped with excellent features, the product is expected to gain positive feedbacks and the release is expected to generate great results.



The NextBag, trash bags that have a lot to offer when it comes to waste management. The product will be shown at the International Houseware Show in Chicago on March 15 – 18, 2014. Potential customers and investors are encouraged to attend the show in order for them to know more about this new innovative product. Currently, the manufacturer of the NextBag is producing Nextbag and will be up to a full speed soon in order to officially make the NextBag available to the public.



The NextBag is the perfect product solving everyday, common problems, for those who are always on the lookout for ways and means on how to have an effective time saving, sanitary management system. And because of the ever increasing demand for an excellent waste management system, The NextBag is created. This creation aims to provide better waste management solution that will serve to be very helpful and beneficial for both households and companies across the globe. The NextBag is equipped with patented design application, which means that this system can actually be applied to different sizes, materials, and thickness of trash bags.



The pre release of the NextBag aims to offer awareness that a new excellent and highly innovative product will be coming out soon for purchase. It features hassle free double bagging, in which people don’t have to use their hands in transferring their dirty trashes into other bags. With this, users can also insert seven trash bags at the same time, easily removing one bag at a time leaving the next bag in place ready for use. The NextBag is definitely the best. It is ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, offices, and even outdoors. Well, it is also ideal for commercial or industrial purposes, be it in offices, hospitals, hotels, and restaurants.



About 2K Industries Inc.

2K Industries Inc., being the creator of NextBag, is dedicated in providing creative and effective solutions to household waste management problems. The company is soon to provide the public with a multiple garbage liner system, the most efficient waste management system available.



To those interested to know more about the NextBag, please visit this website: http://newwastemanagement.com.



Contact: 951-440-5921

Company: 2K Industries Inc.

Website: http://newwastemanagement.com