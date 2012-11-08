The Prepper Project Provides People with Information and Tips About Becoming More Self-Reliant

Centralia, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- When Hurricane Sandy hit the East coast recently, millions of people were left without power. Many residents were trapped in their homes, unable to leave due to rising flood waters.



Those who had a well-stocked supply of food and water, as well as knowledge about alternative ways of doing things that do not require electricity were able to ride out the storm fairly well. But for the tens of thousands of people who did not have adequate supplies, the days following Hurricane Sandy were extremely stressful and difficult.



In recent years, the concept of “prepping” or being a “prepper” has grown in popularity. The prepper movement is now the subject of a popular television show and is frequently written about in news articles. Basically, prepping means becoming more self reliant and being ready for any type of emergency. From learning more about collecting water and hunting to self defense and sanitation issues, more and more people are becoming interested in being a prepper.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for helping people across the country learn more about prepping and self reliance. The Prepper Project was created by Chet and Dave Womach, a team of brothers who want to share information about prepping with the general public.



The site is extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate. Anyone who is interested in learning more about the prepper philosophy is welcome to visit the site at any time and browse through the various articles and videos. Helpful category tabs at the top of the page will help visitors find specific types of prepping-related information quickly and easily.



For example, clicking on “Harvesting Water” will bring readers to an article and video that explain in detail how to safely collect spring water. As Chet explained in the article, he was hoping to use well water as part of his efforts to become more self reliant. When he was told by two independent water filtering companies that his water was “un-filterable,” he knew he had to find another way to achieving what he refers to as “water independence.”



“Luckily I’ve been working on some other options and will share those with you in some upcoming videos, but in my quest for finding clean water I stumbled across these four wonderful videos for a way to collect water that I hadn’t heard of before,” Chet wrote, adding that for people who have access to a natural spring, the videos will teach them about an option that will help them have a dependable source of water.



About The Prepper Project

The Prepper Project was started by Chet and Dave Womach, a pair of brothers who hope to provide prepper related information that will help people learn how to become more self reliant. Everything from self defense to hunting and gathering will be shared. While the duo admits that they don't know everything there is to know about prepping, they hope that readers will follow along and learn with them. For more information, please visit http://theprepperproject.com