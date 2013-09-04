The Presley Name Continues to Rock the Music World

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Rated Memphis top artist and No.1, Top 10 and Top 100 Indie Charts Artist both 2012 and 2013, Elainee Presley is happy to be back and this time with a bang! Rock and Roll which is now a lost form of music is on its way to revival by this immensely talented musical powerhouse of the Presley family. The comeback of Elainee was to help the Rock and Roll niche get back its glory and make its way back into the hearts of music lovers across the globe.



Just last month on the 15th of July, Elainee expressed her passion to contribute to the dying art of Rock and Roll music. Her comeback is full of great promise since this ever popular artist is on a mission to compose her tunes with modern producing and with a style that includes, rock n roll, soul, operatic, and country along with jazz influences. Her songs are also bound to be soul stirring with heart touching lyrics to extend the effect rock and roll music generally has on music listeners.



In addition to her great contribution to the music field, Elainee is also an important part of the ‘who’s who’ of Hollywood with her name featuring at No. 2 in the list of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities.



Given her pedigree and her inherent talents, Elainee is yet an important addition to the music world. She aims to give Elvis Presley fans something to cherish by and continue to love and adore the most dynamic music niche, rock and roll. To know more about the artist and her contributions, log onto www.elaineepresley.com



Media Contact

Stephanie Abernathy

http://www.elaineepresley.com

Elvis Presley Blvd

Memphis Tn

38116, United States

800-935-0859

office@presley.mygbiz.com