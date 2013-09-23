The Prices of Wow Gold Are Continuesly Increasing Recently After Chinese Mid Autumn Day 2013

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The average price was 15usd per 10k before Sep 19th, the normal world of warcraft gold price was 18usd/10k on Sep20, but now the price is more than 20usd per 10k gold Recently After Chinese Mid Autumn Day 2013.



The Mid Autumn Day is an important festival in China, when this time, all working people need to go home and reunite with their parents, this year's Mid Autumn Festival vacation was from September 19th to September 21st for three days, during this period, all the Chinese will eat moon cakes, visiting relatives. After ten days, China will have the 7 day National Day holiday.



What we can say about those one after another hoildays? Which means that the gold price will continue to go up everyday in the coming days.



People knows that more than 85% wow gold supplier located in China. According to the Chinese law, employees working in the public holidays, the company must pay 3 times salary for the OT work, that is to say, for the cost reason, so many small site will choose stop working during hoilday. Demand determine the market, the drop supply will inevitably lead to price increases.



Many wow farming accounts and the stocks was locked or banned since new patch 5.4 released. That is to say, world of warcraft gold supplier need to spend more cost in buying wow farming account. How can those small company withstand such turm?



Recently, so many wow farmers even cannot enter into the games and even the traders, so the cost is high and gold is very shortage. That is to say, Buyer should bebetter and don't believe the one that sell the gold at very cheap price, for it's very likely they are scammers.



Then how to deal with this problem? Just Choose a good site like MMocarts.com Or VIPGolds.com. As one of the most powerful company, MMocarts.com has made a series of strong measures to ensure the stable supply during the national day. Such as:



First, Arranged over 80 full time employee gold farmers team and keep 24 hours of uninterrupted production, ensure adequate wow gold inventory;



Second, Arranged a professional customer service team to improve great 24*7 online service.



What is more, for celebrating the National Hoilday, MMocarts also provide customers with more surprise: The price will not higher than the average market price, highly competitive price advantage, Easily have enough gold. Second, over 50K a time, more 3%~5% free gold provided. Third, more secret surprise for returning customers.



During Mid-Autumn day and International day 2013, MMocarts.com specially arranged more than 20 full time employees to be the gold farming team , 24 hours of uninterrupted work, provide the most adequate inventory for customers.



About MMOCarts.com

Pasiaboat Network founded in October of 2006, MMOCarts.com is one of its leading Eu and Us buying wow gold online shop, they have served more than 500,000 customers in total, they have gain high reputation in WoW, Rift, Aion , DFO and other MMO Industry.