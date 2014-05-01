Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The PrivateBank Private Wealth : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "The PrivateBank Private Wealth"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "The PrivateBank Private Wealth" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "The PrivateBank Private Wealth"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

The PrivateBank Private Wealth (PB Private Wealth) is the private banking and wealth management arm of PrivateBancorp, Inc. (PrivateBancorp), based in the US. The company provides a broad range of private banking and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and institutional clients. The company's service offerings include private banking, trust and investments, financial advisory and escrow services. PB Private Wealth had client assets under management (AuM) of US$5.2 billion as on December 30, 2012. The company had historical AuM figures of US$4.3 billion as December 31, 2011, which stood at US$4.27 billion as on December 31, 2010 and US$3.9 billion as on December 31, 2009. Lodestar Investment Counsel, one of the subsidiaries of PB Private Wealth provides investment advisory to individuals, families, and foundations with greater than US$500,000 of investable assets. PB Private Wealth has a presence across 36 locations in nine US states - Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, in the US.



Companies Mentioned



The PrivateBank Private Wealth



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153508/the-privatebank-private-wealth-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###