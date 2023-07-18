The Probiotics Market in Japan Is Projected to Achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from the Year 2022 to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2023 -- Based on the research report "Japan Probiotics Market by Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Feed), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027," published by MarketsandMarkets, the probiotics market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027.



The market growth is being propelled by Japan's rapidly aging population and the increasing demand from consumers for products that promote digestive well-being. The country has witnessed a significant demographic shift, with over 15% of its population being over 75 years old as of September 2022, according to The Japan Times. This has led to a higher interest in functional foods, including probiotics, as people seek to support their overall health.



Changing dietary patterns, influenced by the adoption of Western food consumption and a growing desire for balanced and nutritious diets, have further contributed to the rising demand for probiotic products in Japan. Established market leaders like Meiji, Morinaga, and Yakult Honsha have a strong presence in the Japanese and Asian probiotics markets. In fact, Yakult Honsha played a key role in making Japan the birthplace of probiotics by introducing a fermented milk drink containing probiotic culture back in 1930.



As the demand for probiotics increases, companies like SACCO System have expanded their presence in Japan, recognizing the country's potential for a thriving dairy and probiotic business.



Japan's emphasis on health and wellness, largely driven by its aging population, has resulted in a heightened focus on maintaining good digestive health and boosting the immune system. The Japanese population's preference for functional foods and beverages, including probiotics, is deeply ingrained in their daily dietary habits. Additionally, Japan's cultural heritage of fermented foods that naturally contain probiotics, such as miso, natto, and kimchi, has fostered familiarity and acceptance of probiotic products.



With the market leaders' innovative strategies and the increasing health consciousness among consumers, the probiotics industry has experienced significant growth in Japan. The country's unique demographic and cultural factors, combined with the growing demand for functional foods, make it a prominent and promising market for probiotic products.



