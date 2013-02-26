The Problem with Social Security Card Theft: How to Report

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- In the event your social security card is stolen and any other belongs, the first thing you need to do is file a police report as well as reporting the incident to a credit reporting agency. In addition you need to learn how to report a stolen social security card when you find the theft results in someone using your social security number to obtain credit. At that point you also want to report the information to any banks or credit card issuers where you have accounts. Filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission as well as the police department are other steps you should take. Social Security Card theft and How to Report are listed below step by step.



1. Contact one of the three credit reporting agencies as soon as you discover the theft of your social security card.

o Place a fraud alert on your credit report

o Request a free copy of your credit report from each of the three reporting agencies and review them from fraudulent activity

o Monitor your credit report at least every three months for the first year

2. Speak to a fraud representative at all companies where your financial records have been compromised

o Request the removal of all fraudulent charges in writing and include any documentation to support your claims

3. Notify the FTC about your situation. It will collect information that will lead to an investigation and will prosecute any identity thieves that are identified. They will not resolve individual cases related to a stolen social security card.

4. If you find your social security card was used illegally file a police report. This will give you legal rights when you report the incident to the three major credit reporting agencies.



People Who Are Looking to Report of Social Security Card Theft Can Request Online With Legal-yogi



About Legal-yogi

Legal-yogi.com is a reputable, reliable consumer resource website located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The strength of nearly 300,000 legal and fiscal minds guarantees solid counsel, and the service is free. For a complimentary first consultation, call 800-397-1755.