San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Twitter marketing involves more than retweeting what the Kardashian sisters ate for lunch or finding out another way in which Amanda Bynes is losing her mind.



It’s actually one of the most effective and fast ways small-business owners can compete with large brands and boost their bottom line, according to Michael Rogan, author of “Twitter Marketing That Doesn’t Suck.”



And it doesn’t cost a single dollar.



[Yeah, But Can You Sell With Twitter]



Rogan believes Twitter might be the best social network for social media newbies to dip their toe in.



“Twitter is great. It’s easy, it’s quick, and people don’t mind being sold to on Twitter,” says Rogan.



But just because people CAN be sold to. Doesn’t mean they should. (Or that many marketers know the best way to sell products and services on Twitter.)



“Most people don’t know what the hell they’re doing on Twitter,” said Rogan. “They either sell their crap all day long or they just tweet out links. People don’t want information, they want attitude. If you can show you’re an actual human being, you’ll stand out (and crush your competition).”



[What’s in a Twitter Marketing Strategy?]



In his new book, “Twitter Marketing That Doesn’t Suck,” tries to dispel some of the most common Twitter marketing myths (and kill a couple of sacred cows in the process).



[ON CHOOSING A TWITTER NAME]



“Keep it short, and make it sound like you are an actual human being. (PoolCleanerBob, NOT PoolCleanerInc.) Corporations, despite what Mitt says, are not people.”



[ON TWEETING ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS]



"Nobody cares about your brand.Talking about your dog and what you had for lunch isn’t self-indulgent, it’s good marketing.”



[ON TWITTER PAGE BACKGROUNDS]



"Most people will NEVER EVER look at your Twitter profile page. Don’t waste your time freaking out over this…”



[ON WHAT TO TWEET]



"Tweets are like a junior high school romance. They don’t last long and before you know it you’ve been dumped and your follower is on to the next thing.”



[THE BEST TWITTER MARKETING TOOL AROUND]



“Forget about all the fancy Twitter 3rd-party tools and make sure you have a super simple site that looks good on a phone.”



“Most people check out their Twitter feeds on their phone while they’re in the bathroom or waiting for the light to change.”



[ON MAKING MONEY ON TWITTER]



“Marketing on Twitter is way easier than marketing on Facebook. You just gotta know what to tweet, when to tweet, and how to do it so you don’t look like a robot.”



“Do that again and again and you’ll find the secret to Twitter Marketing that not only doesn’t suck, but can make you a serious amount of moolah.”



For More Information

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Michael Rogan, Publisher. Punk Rock Marketing at (310) 751-0343 or email michael@punkrockmarketing.com.