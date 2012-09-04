The Problems of Aging: Heart Disease, Diabetes, Arthritis and Lack of Energy - seminar by Dr. Maulfair

Orefield, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Dr. Maulfair will present a seminar discussing the problems of aging including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis and lack of energy. This discussion explains the causes of these problems and they are not what you have been led to believe.



Dr. Conrad Maulfair states, “Chelation therapy as a medical treatment, in part, is the use of a chelating agent (organic molecule) introduced into the body, ideally as an infusion (intravenously). As it circulates around the body, suspended in the bloodstream, it will attract and surround a metal ion. The resulting complex, chelating agent (organic molecule) and the surrounded metal ion will eventually pass through the kidneys. The kidneys recognize this complex as not being food and not needed or wanted and it is filtered from the bloodstream through the kidneys into the urine and then eliminated from the body.



A chelation therapy program, as one of its modes of action, provides a solution for mineral imbalances, both essential and toxic, increasing the essential minerals and decreasing the toxic minerals and metals. A chelation therapy program is a common sense comprehensive program that when properly designed and followed can restore health, cellular health resulting in increased energy and bodily health.” Chelation therapy will be fully explained.



Join Dr. Maulfair for this lively discussion.



September 11th – Tuesday 6:30 PM



All seminars are open to the public at no cost.

Maulfair Medical Center Conference Room.

2970 Corporate Court - Suite #1

Orefield, Pa 18069



info@drmaulfair.com



610-682-2104 or 800-733-4065 to register for tickets.

http://www.drmaulfair.com/seminar.htm



http://www.drmaulfair.com/drmaufair-bio.htm